Sean Burke And White Sox Play Dodgers On June 13

Burke is 3-3 with a 3.88 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Saturday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.