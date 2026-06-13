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Sean Burke
Chicago White Sox

Sean Burke

Chicago White Sox • #59 SP

Sean Burke And White Sox Play Dodgers On June 13

Sean Burke will get the start for the Chicago White Sox against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Rate Field, on Saturday, June 13 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Burke has -128 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Burke is 3-3 with a 3.88 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Saturday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sean Burke

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