FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Preakness Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Sean Burke
Chicago White Sox

Sean Burke

Chicago White Sox • #59 SP

Sean Burke And White Sox Play Cubs On May 15

Sean Burke will get the start for his Chicago White Sox against the Chicago Cubs at Rate Field, on Friday, May 15 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Burke has +104 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Burke is 2-3 with a 3.68 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sean Burke

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Chicago White SoxRecent Chicago White Sox Player News

View All Chicago White Sox Player News