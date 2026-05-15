Sean Burke And White Sox Play Cubs On May 15

Burke is 2-3 with a 3.68 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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