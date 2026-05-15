Sean Burke And White Sox Play Cubs On May 15
Sean Burke will get the start for his Chicago White Sox against the Chicago Cubs at Rate Field, on Friday, May 15 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Burke has +104 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Burke is 2-3 with a 3.68 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.
The Cubs are averaging 5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.