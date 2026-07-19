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Sean Burke
Chicago White Sox

Sean Burke

Chicago White Sox • #59 SP

Sean Burke And White Sox Square Off Against Blue Jays On July 19

Sean Burke will get the start for his Chicago White Sox against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Sunday, July 19 at 12:15 p.m. ET. Burke has -102 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Burke is 6-4 with a 3.41 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday, July 10 when he threw seven innings against the Athletics, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sean Burke

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