Sean Burke And White Sox Square Off Against Blue Jays On July 19

Burke is 6-4 with a 3.41 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday, July 10 when he threw seven innings against the Athletics, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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