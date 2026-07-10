Sean Burke And White Sox Face Athletics On July 10

Burke is 5-4 with a 3.56 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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