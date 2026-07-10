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Sean Burke
Chicago White Sox

Sean Burke

Chicago White Sox • #59 SP

Sean Burke And White Sox Face Athletics On July 10

Sean Burke will get the start for his Chicago White Sox against the Athletics at Rate Field, on Friday, July 10 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Burke has -150 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Burke is 5-4 with a 3.56 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sean Burke

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