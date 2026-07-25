Sean Burke And White Sox Square Off Against Astros On July 25

Burke is 7-4 with a 3.20 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Sunday when he tossed 6 2/3 scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while giving up two hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.