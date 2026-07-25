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Sean Burke
Chicago White Sox

Sean Burke

Chicago White Sox • #59 SP

Sean Burke And White Sox Square Off Against Astros On July 25

Sean Burke will get the start for his Chicago White Sox against the Houston Astros at Rate Field, on Saturday, July 25 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Burke has +106 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Burke is 7-4 with a 3.20 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Sunday when he tossed 6 2/3 scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while giving up two hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sean Burke

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