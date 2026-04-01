Sandy Alcantara And Marlins Take On White Sox On April 1
Sandy Alcantara will get the start for his Miami Marlins against the Chicago White Sox at loanDepot park, on Wednesday, April 1 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Alcantara has -108 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Alcantara is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and five strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings pitched.
The White Sox are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.6 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.