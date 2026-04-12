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Sandy Alcantara
Miami Marlins

Sandy Alcantara

Miami Marlins • #22 SP

Sandy Alcantara And Marlins Square Off Against Tigers On April 12

Sandy Alcantara will get the start for the Miami Marlins against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Sunday, April 12 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Alcantara has +110 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Alcantara is 2-0 with a 0.74 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw 8 1/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 0.6 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sandy Alcantara

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