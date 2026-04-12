Sandy Alcantara And Marlins Square Off Against Tigers On April 12

Alcantara is 2-0 with a 0.74 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw 8 1/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 0.6 home runs per game.

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