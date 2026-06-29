Sandy Alcantara And Marlins Face Rockies On June 29

Alcantara is 8-4 with a 4.01 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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