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Sandy Alcantara
Miami Marlins

Sandy Alcantara

Miami Marlins • #22 SP

Sandy Alcantara And Marlins Face Rockies On June 29

Sandy Alcantara will get the start for the Miami Marlins against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Monday, June 29 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Alcantara has -114 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Alcantara is 8-4 with a 4.01 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sandy Alcantara

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