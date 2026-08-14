Sandy Alcantara And Marlins Square Off Against Reds On Aug. 14
Sandy Alcantara will get the start for the Miami Marlins against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Friday, Aug. 14 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Alcantara has -125 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Alcantara is 13-6 with a 3.52 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 163 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels while allowing three hits.
The Reds are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.