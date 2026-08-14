Sandy Alcantara And Marlins Square Off Against Reds On Aug. 14

Alcantara is 13-6 with a 3.52 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 163 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels while allowing three hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.