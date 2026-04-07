Sandy Alcantara And Marlins Play Reds On April 7

Alcantara is 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Wednesday when he threw nine scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while giving up three hits.

The Reds are averaging 2.8 runs per game this season, with 2 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.