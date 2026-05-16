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Sandy Alcantara
Miami Marlins

Sandy Alcantara

Miami Marlins • #22 SP

Sandy Alcantara And Marlins Take On Rays On May 16

Sandy Alcantara will get the start for the Miami Marlins against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Saturday, May 16 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Alcantara has +7500 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Alcantara is 3-2 with a 3.90 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.3 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sandy Alcantara

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