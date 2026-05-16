Sandy Alcantara And Marlins Take On Rays On May 16

Alcantara is 3-2 with a 3.90 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.3 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.