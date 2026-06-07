Sandy Alcantara And Marlins Play Rays On June 7

Alcantara is 4-4 with a 4.59 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 82 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Monday when he threw seven innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.