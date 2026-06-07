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Sandy Alcantara
Miami Marlins

Sandy Alcantara

Miami Marlins • #22 SP

Sandy Alcantara And Marlins Play Rays On June 7

Sandy Alcantara will get the start for the Miami Marlins against the Tampa Bay Rays at loanDepot park, on Sunday, June 7 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Alcantara has -105 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Alcantara is 4-4 with a 4.59 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 82 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Monday when he threw seven innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sandy Alcantara

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