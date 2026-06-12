Sandy Alcantara And Marlins Face Pirates On June 12

Alcantara is 5-4 with a 4.33 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 89 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he tossed seven innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.