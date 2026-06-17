Sandy Alcantara And Marlins Square Off Against Phillies On June 17
Sandy Alcantara will get the start for his Miami Marlins against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Wednesday, June 17 at 1:05 p.m. ET. Alcantara has -130 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Alcantara is 6-4 with a 4.25 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Friday when he threw eight innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
The Phillies are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.