Sandy Alcantara And Marlins Square Off Against Phillies On June 17

Alcantara is 6-4 with a 4.25 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Friday when he threw eight innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.