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Sandy Alcantara
Miami Marlins

Sandy Alcantara

Miami Marlins • #22 SP

Sandy Alcantara And Marlins Take On Phillies On Aug. 19

Sandy Alcantara will get the start for his Miami Marlins against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 6:05 p.m. ET. Alcantara has +7500 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Alcantara is 13-7 with a 3.43 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 170 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed seven innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sandy Alcantara

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