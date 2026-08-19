Sandy Alcantara And Marlins Take On Phillies On Aug. 19

Alcantara is 13-7 with a 3.43 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 170 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed seven innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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