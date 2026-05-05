Sandy Alcantara And Marlins Square Off Against Orioles On May 5

Alcantara is 3-2 with a 3.04 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.