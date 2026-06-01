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Sandy Alcantara
Miami Marlins

Sandy Alcantara

Miami Marlins • #22 SP

Sandy Alcantara And Marlins Square Off Against Nationals On June 1

Sandy Alcantara will get the start for his Miami Marlins against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Monday, June 1 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Alcantara has -162 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Alcantara is 3-4 with a 4.66 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 75 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing 10 hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sandy Alcantara

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