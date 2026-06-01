Sandy Alcantara And Marlins Square Off Against Nationals On June 1

Alcantara is 3-4 with a 4.66 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 75 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing 10 hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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