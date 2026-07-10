Sandy Alcantara And Marlins Face Guardians On July 10

Alcantara is 10-4 with a 4.00 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw eight innings against the Athletics, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.