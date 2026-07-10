Sandy Alcantara And Marlins Face Guardians On July 10
Sandy Alcantara will get the start for his Miami Marlins against the Cleveland Guardians at loanDepot park, on Friday, July 10 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Alcantara has +110 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Alcantara is 10-4 with a 4.00 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw eight innings against the Athletics, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
The Guardians are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.