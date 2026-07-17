Sandy Alcantara And Marlins Square Off Against Brewers On July 17

Alcantara is 10-5 with a 3.99 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 130 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed seven innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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