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Sandy Alcantara
Miami Marlins

Sandy Alcantara

Miami Marlins • #22 SP

Sandy Alcantara And Marlins Square Off Against Brewers On July 17

Sandy Alcantara will get the start for his Miami Marlins against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Friday, July 17 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Alcantara has -142 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Alcantara is 10-5 with a 3.99 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 130 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed seven innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sandy Alcantara

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