Sandy Alcantara And Marlins Square Off Against Brewers On April 18

Alcantara is 2-1 with a 2.67 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing 10 hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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