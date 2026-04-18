Sandy Alcantara And Marlins Square Off Against Brewers On April 18
Sandy Alcantara will get the start for his Miami Marlins against the Milwaukee Brewers at loanDepot park, on Saturday, April 18 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Alcantara has -138 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Alcantara is 2-1 with a 2.67 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
The Brewers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.