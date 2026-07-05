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Sandy Alcantara
Miami Marlins

Sandy Alcantara

Miami Marlins • #22 SP

Sandy Alcantara And Marlins Face Athletics On July 5

Sandy Alcantara will get the start for his Miami Marlins against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Sunday, July 5 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Alcantara is 10-4 with a 4.00 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when he threw eight innings against the Athletics, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sandy Alcantara

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