Sandy Alcantara And Marlins Face Athletics On July 5

Alcantara is 10-4 with a 4.00 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when he threw eight innings against the Athletics, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.