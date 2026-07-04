Sandy Alcantara And Marlins Square Off Against Athletics On July 4

Alcantara is 9-4 with a 4.20 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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