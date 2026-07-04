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Sandy Alcantara
Miami Marlins

Sandy Alcantara

Miami Marlins • #22 SP

Sandy Alcantara And Marlins Square Off Against Athletics On July 4

Sandy Alcantara will get the start for the Miami Marlins against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Saturday, July 4 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Alcantara has -136 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Alcantara is 9-4 with a 4.20 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sandy Alcantara

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