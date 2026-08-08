Sandy Alcantara And Marlins Take On Angels On Aug. 8

Alcantara is 12-6 with a 3.68 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 156 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when he threw six scoreless innings against the New York Mets while giving up four hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.