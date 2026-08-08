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Sandy Alcantara
Miami Marlins

Sandy Alcantara

Miami Marlins • #22 SP

Sandy Alcantara And Marlins Take On Angels On Aug. 8

Sandy Alcantara will get the start for his Miami Marlins against the Los Angeles Angels at loanDepot park, on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Alcantara has -115 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Alcantara is 12-6 with a 3.68 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 156 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when he threw six scoreless innings against the New York Mets while giving up four hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sandy Alcantara

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