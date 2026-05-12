Samuel Basallo And Orioles Face Yankees On May 12
Samuel Basallo and the Baltimore Orioles will face the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Tuesday, May 12 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Basallo has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Basallo is hitting for a .270 BA, .333 OBP and .470 SLG with a 25.4% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .803 and he has scored 14 runs. In 126 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 15 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Athletics.
Will Warren makes the start for the Yankees, his ninth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 3.46 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 41 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.