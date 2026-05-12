Samuel Basallo And Orioles Face Yankees On May 12

Basallo is hitting for a .270 BA, .333 OBP and .470 SLG with a 25.4% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .803 and he has scored 14 runs. In 126 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 15 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Will Warren makes the start for the Yankees, his ninth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 3.46 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 41 2/3 innings pitched.

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