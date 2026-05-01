Samuel Basallo And Orioles Play Yankees On May 1

Basallo is hitting for a .232 BA, .315 OBP and .439 SLG with a 26.1% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .754 and he has scored 10 runs. In 92 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in nine runs. He is looking to bounce back following he struck out four times in his last game against the Astros.

Will Warren (3-0 with a 2.59 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his seventh of the season.

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