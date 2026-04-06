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Samuel Basallo
Baltimore Orioles

Samuel Basallo

Baltimore Orioles • #29 C

Samuel Basallo And Orioles Take On White Sox On April 6

Samuel Basallo and the Baltimore Orioles will square off against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Monday, April 6 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Basallo has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Basallo is hitting for a .148 BA, .207 OBP and .259 SLG with a 37.9% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .466 and he has scored three runs. In 29 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in one runs. He is looking to bounce back after he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Pirates.

Grant Taylor (0-0) pitches for the White Sox to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Samuel Basallo

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