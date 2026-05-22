Samuel Basallo And Orioles Play Tigers On May 22

Basallo is hitting for a .277 BA, .336 OBP and .496 SLG with a 26.2% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .832 and he has scored 19 runs. In 149 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 18 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Rays.

Jack Flaherty (0-5) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 11th start of the season. He has a 5.77 ERA in 43 2/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.

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