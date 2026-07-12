Samuel Basallo And Orioles Take On Royals On July 12

Basallo is hitting for a .249 BA, .311 OBP and .457 SLG with a 25.7% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .768 and he has scored 33 runs. In 296 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 45 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 3 with an RBI against the Royals.

Seth Lugo gets the start for the Royals, his 19th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.56 ERA and 80 strikeouts through 100 2/3 innings pitched.

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