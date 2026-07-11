Samuel Basallo And Orioles Play Royals On July 11
Samuel Basallo and the Baltimore Orioles will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Saturday, July 11 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Basallo has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Basallo is hitting for a .248 BA, .311 OBP and .459 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .769 and he has scored 33 runs. In 293 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 44 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Royals.
The Royals are sending Noah Cameron (5-6) out for his 18th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.77 ERA and 82 strikeouts through 88 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.