Samuel Basallo And Orioles Play Royals On July 11

Basallo is hitting for a .248 BA, .311 OBP and .459 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .769 and he has scored 33 runs. In 293 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 44 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Royals.

The Royals are sending Noah Cameron (5-6) out for his 18th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.77 ERA and 82 strikeouts through 88 2/3 innings pitched.

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