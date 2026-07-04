Samuel Basallo And Orioles Face Reds On July 4

Basallo is hitting for a .257 BA, .321 OBP and .461 SLG with a 25.1% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .782 and he has scored 30 runs. In 271 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 39 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Reds.

Hunter Greene will start for the Reds, his first of the season.

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