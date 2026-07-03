Samuel Basallo And Orioles Play Reds On July 3

Basallo is hitting for a .256 BA, .318 OBP and .450 SLG with a 25.5% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .769 and he has scored 29 runs. In 267 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 37 runs. In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the White Sox.

Brady Singer (3-7 with a 5.12 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 17th of the season.

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