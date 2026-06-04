Samuel Basallo And Orioles Square Off Against Red Sox On June 4
Samuel Basallo and his Baltimore Orioles will square off against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Thursday, June 4 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Basallo has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Basallo is hitting for a .277 BA, .341 OBP and .500 SLG with a 25.4% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .841 and he has scored 23 runs. In 185 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 25 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Red Sox.
Brayan Bello gets the start for the Red Sox, his eighth of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.63 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.