Samuel Basallo And Orioles Square Off Against Rays On May 19

Basallo is hitting for a .277 BA, .338 OBP and .485 SLG with a 25.4% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .823 and he has scored 18 runs. In 142 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Nationals.

Griffin Jax gets the start for the Rays, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.91 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 23 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.