Samuel Basallo And Orioles Play Pirates On April 5

Basallo is hitting for a .174 BA, .240 OBP and .304 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .544 and he has scored three runs. In 25 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in one runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Pirates.

Braxton Ashcraft (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Pirates, his second this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.