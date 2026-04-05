Samuel Basallo And Orioles Play Pirates On April 5
Samuel Basallo and the Baltimore Orioles will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Sunday, April 5 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Basallo has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Basallo is hitting for a .174 BA, .240 OBP and .304 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .544 and he has scored three runs. In 25 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in one runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Pirates.
Braxton Ashcraft (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Pirates, his second this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.