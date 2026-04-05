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Samuel Basallo
Baltimore Orioles

Samuel Basallo

Baltimore Orioles • #29 C

Samuel Basallo And Orioles Play Pirates On April 5

Samuel Basallo and the Baltimore Orioles will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Sunday, April 5 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Basallo has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Basallo is hitting for a .174 BA, .240 OBP and .304 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .544 and he has scored three runs. In 25 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in one runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Pirates.

Braxton Ashcraft (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Pirates, his second this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Samuel Basallo

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