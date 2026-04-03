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Samuel Basallo
Baltimore Orioles

Samuel Basallo

Baltimore Orioles • #29 C

Samuel Basallo And Orioles Square Off Against Pirates On April 3

Samuel Basallo and his Baltimore Orioles will face the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Friday, April 3 at 4:12 p.m. ET. Basallo has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Friday morning.

What It Means

Basallo had a .165 BA, .229 OBP and .330 SLG with a 25.4% strikeout rate and a 5.1% walk rate last season. His OPS was .559 and he scored 10 runs. In 118 plate appearances, he hit four home runs and drove in 15 runs. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Rangers.

Mitch Keller (0-0) makes the start for the Pirates, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Samuel Basallo

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