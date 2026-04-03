Samuel Basallo And Orioles Square Off Against Pirates On April 3

Basallo had a .165 BA, .229 OBP and .330 SLG with a 25.4% strikeout rate and a 5.1% walk rate last season. His OPS was .559 and he scored 10 runs. In 118 plate appearances, he hit four home runs and drove in 15 runs. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Rangers.

Mitch Keller (0-0) makes the start for the Pirates, his second of the season.

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