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Samuel Basallo
Baltimore Orioles

Samuel Basallo

Baltimore Orioles • #29 C

Samuel Basallo And Orioles Play Padres On June 14

Samuel Basallo and his Baltimore Orioles will face the San Diego Padres at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Sunday, June 14 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Basallo has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Basallo is hitting for a .258 BA, .322 OBP and .474 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .796 and he has scored 27 runs. In 211 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 29 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Padres.

The Padres will send Walker Buehler (3-3) to make his 14th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.33 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 62 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Samuel Basallo

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