Samuel Basallo And Orioles Play Padres On June 13

Basallo is hitting for a .257 BA, .319 OBP and .476 SLG with a 26.1% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .795 and he has scored 26 runs. In 207 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 29 runs. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Padres.

The Padres will send Randy Vasquez (5-4) to make his 14th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.63 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 69 1/3 innings pitched.

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