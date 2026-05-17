Samuel Basallo And Orioles Take On Nationals On May 17

Basallo is hitting for a .278 BA, .341 OBP and .492 SLG with a 26.1% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .833 and he has scored 17 runs. In 138 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Nationals.

Miles Mikolas makes the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season. He is 1-3 with a 7.00 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 36 2/3 innings pitched.

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