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Samuel Basallo
Baltimore Orioles

Samuel Basallo

Baltimore Orioles • #29 C

Samuel Basallo And Orioles Square Off Against Nationals On May 16

Samuel Basallo and the Baltimore Orioles will square off against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Saturday, May 16 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Basallo has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Basallo is hitting for a .279 BA, .343 OBP and .475 SLG with a 25.4% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .819 and he has scored 16 runs. In 134 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 16 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

Cade Cavalli gets the start for the Nationals, his 10th of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.02 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Samuel Basallo

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