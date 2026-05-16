Samuel Basallo And Orioles Square Off Against Nationals On May 16

Basallo is hitting for a .279 BA, .343 OBP and .475 SLG with a 25.4% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .819 and he has scored 16 runs. In 134 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 16 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

Cade Cavalli gets the start for the Nationals, his 10th of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.02 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched.

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