Samuel Basallo And Orioles Play Nationals On May 15

Basallo is hitting for a .277 BA, .338 OBP and .479 SLG with a 24.6% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .817 and he has scored 15 runs. In 130 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 16 runs. In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) against the Yankees.

The Nationals are sending Zack Littell (1-4) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.94 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched.

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