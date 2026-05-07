FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Samuel Basallo
Baltimore Orioles

Samuel Basallo

Baltimore Orioles • #29 C

Samuel Basallo And Orioles Take On Marlins On May 7

Samuel Basallo and the Baltimore Orioles will square off against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Thursday, May 7 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Basallo has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Basallo is hitting for a .257 BA, .330 OBP and .465 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .796 and he has scored 12 runs. In 112 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 14 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 3 against the Marlins.

The Marlins are sending Max Meyer (2-0) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.68 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Samuel Basallo

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Baltimore OriolesRecent Baltimore Orioles Player News

View All Baltimore Orioles Player News