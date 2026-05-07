Samuel Basallo And Orioles Take On Marlins On May 7

Basallo is hitting for a .257 BA, .330 OBP and .465 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .796 and he has scored 12 runs. In 112 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 14 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 3 against the Marlins.

The Marlins are sending Max Meyer (2-0) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.68 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.