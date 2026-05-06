Samuel Basallo And Orioles Take On Marlins On May 6

Basallo is hitting for a .255 BA, .324 OBP and .469 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .793 and he has scored 11 runs. In 108 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 14 runs. In his most recent game, he racked up four RBI (going 3-for-4 with a double and a triple) against the Marlins.

Eury Perez makes the start for the Marlins, his eighth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.46 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched.

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