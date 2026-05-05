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Samuel Basallo
Baltimore Orioles

Samuel Basallo

Baltimore Orioles • #29 C

Samuel Basallo And Orioles Take On Marlins On May 5

Samuel Basallo and the Baltimore Orioles will square off against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Tuesday, May 5 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Basallo has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Basallo is hitting for a .234 BA, .308 OBP and .426 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .733 and he has scored 10 runs. In 104 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 10 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

Sandy Alcantara (3-2) takes the mound for the Marlins in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 3.04 ERA in 47 1/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Samuel Basallo

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