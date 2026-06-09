Samuel Basallo And Orioles Take On Mariners On June 9
Samuel Basallo and his Baltimore Orioles will face the Seattle Mariners at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Tuesday, June 9 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Basallo has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Basallo is hitting for a .266 BA, .330 OBP and .480 SLG with a 25.4% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .810 and he has scored 25 runs. In 197 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 26 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Mariners.
Logan Gilbert makes the start for the Mariners, his 14th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.79 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.