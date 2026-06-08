Samuel Basallo And Orioles Play Mariners On June 8

Basallo is hitting for a .267 BA, .332 OBP and .483 SLG with a 25.5% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .815 and he has scored 25 runs. In 196 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 26 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Blue Jays.

Emerson Hancock (4-2 with a 2.80 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 13th of the season.

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