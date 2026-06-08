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Samuel Basallo
Baltimore Orioles

Samuel Basallo

Baltimore Orioles • #29 C

Samuel Basallo And Orioles Play Mariners On June 8

Samuel Basallo and the Baltimore Orioles will take on the Seattle Mariners at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Monday, June 8 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Basallo has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Basallo is hitting for a .267 BA, .332 OBP and .483 SLG with a 25.5% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .815 and he has scored 25 runs. In 196 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 26 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Blue Jays.

Emerson Hancock (4-2 with a 2.80 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 13th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Samuel Basallo

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