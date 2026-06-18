Samuel Basallo And Orioles Face Mariners On June 17

Basallo is hitting for a .258 BA, .320 OBP and .465 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .784 and he has scored 27 runs. In 219 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

George Kirby (5-6) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 15th start of the season. He has a 4.07 ERA in 84 2/3 innings pitched, with 74 strikeouts.

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