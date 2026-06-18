FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Samuel Basallo
Baltimore Orioles

Samuel Basallo

Baltimore Orioles • #29 C

Samuel Basallo And Orioles Face Mariners On June 17

Samuel Basallo and his Baltimore Orioles will face the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Wednesday, June 17 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Basallo has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Basallo is hitting for a .258 BA, .320 OBP and .465 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .784 and he has scored 27 runs. In 219 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

George Kirby (5-6) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 15th start of the season. He has a 4.07 ERA in 84 2/3 innings pitched, with 74 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Samuel Basallo

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Baltimore OriolesRecent Baltimore Orioles Player News

View All Baltimore Orioles Player News