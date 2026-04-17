Samuel Basallo And Orioles Play Guardians On April 17

Basallo is hitting for a .157 BA, .259 OBP and .333 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .592 and he has scored six runs. In 58 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in four runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Guardians.

Tanner Bibee gets the start for the Guardians, his fifth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.38 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.

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