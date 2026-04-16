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Samuel Basallo
Baltimore Orioles

Samuel Basallo

Baltimore Orioles • #29 C

Samuel Basallo And Orioles Take On Guardians On April 16

Samuel Basallo and his Baltimore Orioles will take on the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Thursday, April 16 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Basallo has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Basallo is hitting for a .170 BA, .278 OBP and .362 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .639 and he has scored six runs. In 54 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in four runs. In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-3 against the Diamondbacks.

Parker Messick gets the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 0.51 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Samuel Basallo

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