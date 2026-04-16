Samuel Basallo And Orioles Take On Guardians On April 16

Basallo is hitting for a .170 BA, .278 OBP and .362 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .639 and he has scored six runs. In 54 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in four runs. In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-3 against the Diamondbacks.

Parker Messick gets the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 0.51 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.

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