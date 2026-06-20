Samuel Basallo And Orioles Take On Dodgers On June 20

Basallo is hitting for a .254 BA, .316 OBP and .450 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .766 and he has scored 27 runs. In 231 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 30 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Dodgers.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto makes the start for the Dodgers, his 14th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 2.52 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched.

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