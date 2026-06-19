Samuel Basallo And Orioles Take On Dodgers On June 19
Samuel Basallo and the Baltimore Orioles will square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Friday, June 19 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Basallo has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Basallo is hitting for a .259 BA, .322 OBP and .459 SLG with a 25.1% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .780 and he has scored 27 runs. In 227 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Mariners.
Roki Sasaki makes the start for the Dodgers, his 13th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.76 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.