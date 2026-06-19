Samuel Basallo And Orioles Take On Dodgers On June 19

Basallo is hitting for a .259 BA, .322 OBP and .459 SLG with a 25.1% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .780 and he has scored 27 runs. In 227 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Mariners.

Roki Sasaki makes the start for the Dodgers, his 13th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.76 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched.

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